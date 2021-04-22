STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Case against customs officials for aiding smugglers at Karipur airport

CBI has registered a case against customs officials, including a Superintendent-ranked officer at Karipur airport, for allegedly facilitating smuggling activities.

Gold smuggling

Image for representational purpose. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: CBI has registered a case against customs officials, including a Superintendent-ranked officer at Karipur airport, for allegedly facilitating smuggling activities. CBI directly submitted the FIR to the third CBI Court in Kochi in a sealed cover recently. According to CBI sources, the case was registered based on a surprise raid carried out at Karipur airport in January this year. The FIR was submitted to the court in a sealed cover as further searches as part of the probe are to be conducted. 

“There are 11 accused, including customs officials and civilians, in the case. We sought the permission of Union Finance Minister to register a case against customs officials. The case was registered after we got permission from the ministry. We will interrogate the accused again after which a decision will be taken on recording their arrests,” a CBI official said. 

It was in January this year that CBI conducted a surprise raid at Karipur airport and recovered `3 lakh. In searches conducted at the residences of customs officials later, the CBI team traced jewellery and cash worth over Rs 1 crore. CBI again conducted searches at the houses of customs officials and suspected smugglers recently.

“It is clear that these public servants received gratification in the form of money and gifts for helping smugglers. We have also recommended departmental action against them,” he said. Of late, many gold smuggling cases have been reported from Karipur airport. The airport had come under lens after a Covid-19 patient managed to smuggle contraband during lockdown last year. Most of the gold seizures in the state are reported from Karipur airport.

