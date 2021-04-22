STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ernakulam reports another daily Covid spike, officials ensure adequate oxygen supply

As the Covid numbers touch a new high on a daily basis, the district administration is evaluating the measures set up to curb the present situation.

Though the state is witnessing a spike in Covid 19 cases, the Ernakulam Broadway market continues to see a heavy rush | Arun Angela

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As the Covid numbers touch a new high on a daily basis, the district administration is evaluating the measures set up to curb the present situation. According to the health officials, presently there is sufficient oxygen supply to cater to the needs of the Covid hospital and centres in the district. Nearly three tonnes of oxygen is required on a daily basis in the district. 

Covid hospitals and centres in the district including Kalamassery Medical College Hospital, Aluva District Hospital, CIAL, and PVS hospital use liquid oxygen. At Covid treatment centres in Palluruthy, Tripunithura, Fort Kochi, Muvattupuzha, Paravur and Kothamangalam, supply of oxygen cylinders has been ensured.  

“We have so far received  two tonnes of oxygen from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, one tonne from Kerala Minerals and Metals Ltd and Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd has come forward in setting up four oxygen generators to cater to the needs. For  immediate requirement, measures have been taken to make oxygen available from private gas agencies as well. To monitor the saturation levels of oxygen in the blood, pulse oximeter will be made available at help desks of the government hospitals,” said District Medical officer N K Kuttappan. 

As many as 7,40,446 people were vaccinated in the district. Of the 30,230 vaccine doses that arrived on Monday, 12,500 doses were distributed to private hospitals. Vaccines including 28,000 doses of Covishield vaccine and 2,230 Covaxin doses have arrived in district.  

