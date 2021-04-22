Gold seizure: DRI arrests 4 persons

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Wednesday recorded the arrest of four persons in connection with the seizure of nearly 150 kg of gold biscuits at Kochi sea port recently. DRI recorded the arrest of Althaf, Muhammad Ali, Abdullah and Biju Paul -all hailing from Malappuram district.

According to DRI sources, accused Althaf had sent accompanied baggage (AB) containing mostly household goods via a container ship that arrived at Kochi port last week. The gold valued around Rs 7.2 crore was concealed inside a refrigerator. Althaf had reached Kochi port to receive the cargo when DRI intercepted him. “Other three persons are investors who were about to receive the gold. There are more accused persons in the case and we are questioning them,” a DRI official said.