STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

PVS turns Covid care centre again

The National Health Mission (NHM) has informed that they are in the process of converting the PVS Hospital in Kaloor back into a full-fledged Covid hospital. 

Published: 22nd April 2021 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

PVS Hospital, situated on Banerjee Road, Kaloor, was functioning as a Covid care centre during the first wave | ALBIN MATHEW

By Anupama Mili
Express News Service

KOCHI: As the second wave of the pandemic is hitting the city hard, all the available machinery, including the department of health, the national health mission and the district administration, are taking all possible measures to curb the spread of the virus. The National Health Mission (NHM) has informed that they are in the process of converting the PVS Hospital in Kaloor back into a full-fledged Covid hospital. 

Earlier, district medical officer Dr N K Kuttappan had said that they were planning to hand over PVS and make Aluva general hospital into a Covid care hospital instead. However, with the surge in the number of positive cases, Aluva hospital will continue to serve as a first-line Covid hospital and PVS will specialise in taking care of patients in need of critical care.

Dr Haneesh M, nodal officer of NHM at PVS, told TNIE that his team is well-equipped to treat Covid patients in need of immediate medical care. However, he feels that despite all the preparations, the machinery could still fail if the public behaviour does not change.

“We are upgrading PVS Hospital. We already have more than 50 beds dedicated to Covid patients in need of critical care. I have requested for 30 to 40 more beds now. All the other hospitals are also levelling up before the next major surge.  However, public needs to be more careful,” Haneesh said.

Nurses needed immediately
PVS Hospital is currently experiencing a severe shortage of nurses, according to the management. 
At present, the hospital has only 124 staff nurses and 10 doctors. There is a wide campaign to recruit more nurses and a walk-in interview will be held on April 21 and 22 from 10am to 5pm.However, since November 2020, nurses have not been provided with risk allowance up to the sum of `24,000, said a hospital source on condition of anonymity. 

So, a staff nurse will get only Rs 17,000 after the appointment. The hospital sources said they are expecting applications from trained nurses who lost jobs and those who returned from other states and countries. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PVS Hospital COVID 19
India Matters
Odisha government has decided to ramp up testing, tracking and isolation in the BMC area in view of the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases.
Maharashtra, UP among 10 states that account for over 75%t of new Covid cases 
FILE | Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus wears a deserted look as Maharashtra undergoes a weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
Lockdown in Maharashtra, inter-city, inter-dist travel banned
The chopper with baby Riya and her mother lands in the village. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Family’s first girl child in 35 years brought home by helicopter in Rajasthan
For representational purposes (File | AP)
Fearing 'extremist' tag, Xinjiang's Uyghur Muslims not fasting in Ramzan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Website shows availability but Hyderabad hospitals face shortage of oxygen beds
A man carries a cylinder filled with medical oxygen at a plant in New Delhi on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Over 2500 ambulance calls daily from COVID patients in Delhi for past one week: Data
Gallery
A man waits for the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19, placed near bodies of other victims, in New Delhi, India. (Photo | AP)
Lockdowns return, clamour for oxygen: India being overrun by massive virus surge
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp