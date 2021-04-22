STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vaiga murder: Sanu Mohan watched movie in Bengaluru as family awaited daughter’s body

Sanu revealed the details of his life after he fled Kochi when investigation officers asked how he spent the first two days after escaping.

Published: 22nd April 2021 07:06 AM

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: Sanu Mohan, who was taken into custody for the murder of his 11-year-old daughter Vaiga, was watching the latest Malayalam supernatural mystery at a multiplex in Bengaluru when family members were waiting to receive his daughter’s body after the autopsy at the Ernakulam General hospital in Kochi.Sanu, caught from Karwar near the Karnataka-Goa border, was on a self-indulgent mode after killing his daughter whose body was recovered under mysterious circumstances from the Muttar river near Manjummel on March 22. 

Sanu revealed the details of his life after he fled Kochi when investigation officers asked how he spent the first two days after escaping. “Apart from spending time watching a movie at Bengaluru, he was on a spending spree, a major part of which was at a bar and other gambling centres. The death of his dear daughter didn’t stop him from leading a lavish life. He wasn’t worried at all,” said Thrikkakara SI Shameer Khan P A, who, along with another officer, brought Sanu to Kochi from Karwar.

The officer said Sanu behaved like a psychopath.“Even after the arrest, it was difficult for us to believe that he killed his daughter. But when we interrogated him, he admitted to the crime. He even described the crime in a chronological order,” Khan said.

Car recovered
Meanwhile, the City police on Wednesday recovered Sanu’s car from Coimbatore during the evidence collection. It was around night 8 pm the police reached the location and recovered the car which was handed over by Sanu to a person and collected Rs 50,000 advance amount to meet his journey expenses. The evidence collection was started at the Walayar toll from where the police received the CCTV footage of his car. 

“Today (Wednesday), we took him to a place in Coimbatore where he sold his car to a person and collected Rs 50,000 as an advance amount. We recovered the vehicle and completing the procedures.He was also taken to locations in Coimbatore where he stayed for nearly two days,” another officer said. He said Sanu will be taken to Bengaluru, Mumbai, Muradeswar, Kollur, Goa and Karwar -- the places he visited after the murder of his daughter.“We have to find evidence for all the statements that he made during the interrogation,” said the officer.

BLOOD FOUND IN SANU’S APARTMENT IS VAIGA’S: DNA REPORT
Kochi: Putting an end to the uncertainty over the bloodstain found in Sanu Mohan’s flat, the DNA report which came out on Wednesday confirmed that the blood was of his daughter Vaiga. During the interrogation, Sanu confessed to strangulating Vaiga. While taking her to the car some blood came out of her nose and fell on the floor. Sanu said he wiped the drops with a cloth which he then put into the washing machine. Police have sent the cloth to the laboratory.

