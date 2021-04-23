4,396 new Covid cases in Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam district on Thursday reported another high of 4,396 new Covid cases. Out of the total number of persons tested positive, 4,321 got infected through local transmission. Source of infection of 61 persons could not be traced. Meanwhile, 541 Covid patients recovered from the illness.

A total of 25,724 patients are undergoing treatment for Covid in the district. As many as 19,465 patients are being treated for Covid at their homes while 1,071 patients are being treated at various private hospitals in the district. Highest of 230 cases were reported from Thrikkakara and 131 from Tripunithura.

Recovered- 541

Death on Thursday- 1

Total deaths- 484

Active cases 25,724