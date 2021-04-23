Avoid crowding in subordinate courts, says HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In view of the sudden spike in Covid-19 cases, Kerala High Court on Thursday issued guidelines for the functioning of subordinate courts. The officers of courts shall ensure physical distancing norms inside courts as well as the veranda by arranging seats observing social distancing rule and ensure strict compliance with directives issued by the Centre and state governments and health departments from time to time.

The order stated that crowding shall not be permitted in court halls or court premises under any circumstances. The presiding officers shall ensure that only a minimum number of persons attend the court at a time. The court may reduce the number of cases in the cause list and give time slots for each case or split the posting of cases in the morning and afternoon for regulating the number of persons. The presence of parties shall be insisted only if necessary and the party voluntarily coming to court will be allowed entry only if he/she carries a letter issued by his counsel stating that his/her presence in court on that day is every essential.

A reasonable number of witnesses shall alone be summoned on a particular day. Priority should be given to old cases and cases wherein time-bound disposal is prescribed by higher courts. Examination of witnesses through video conferencing can be done wherever possible following the guidelines. It has also been ordered to follow preventive measures like wearing of masks, using hand sanitisers and maintaining social distancing strictly .