STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Avoid crowding in subordinate courts, says HC

In view of the sudden spike in Covid-19 cases, Kerala High Court on Thursday issued guidelines for the functioning of subordinate courts.

Published: 23rd April 2021 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2021 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In view of the sudden spike in Covid-19 cases, Kerala High Court on Thursday issued guidelines for the functioning of subordinate courts. The officers of courts shall ensure physical distancing norms inside courts as well as the veranda by arranging seats observing social distancing rule and ensure strict compliance with directives issued by the Centre and state governments and health departments from time to time.

The order stated that crowding shall not be permitted in court halls or court premises under any circumstances. The presiding officers shall ensure that only a minimum number of persons attend the court at a time. The court may reduce the number of cases in the cause list and give time slots for each case or split the posting of cases in the morning and afternoon for regulating the number of persons. The presence of parties shall be insisted only if necessary and the party voluntarily coming to court will be allowed entry only if he/she carries a letter issued by his counsel stating that his/her presence in court on that day is every essential.

A reasonable number of witnesses shall alone be summoned on a particular day. Priority should be given to old cases and cases wherein time-bound disposal is prescribed by higher courts. Examination of witnesses through video conferencing can be done wherever possible following the guidelines. It has also been ordered to follow preventive measures like wearing of masks, using hand sanitisers and maintaining social distancing strictly  .

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court COVID 19
India Matters
For representative purposes (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Oxygen shortage shows utter lack of planning
Photo of a Cryogenic Liquid Oxygen Transport Tanker leaving KMML plant at Chavara
Kerala, now a surplus oxygen producer, gauged requirement last year itself
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Vaccine registration for adults from April 28, states free to procure jabs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US to halve its carbon emissions, India to go green by 2030

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala, now a surplus medical oxygen producer, gauged requirement in March last year itself
COVID-19: Record 3,32,730 cases, 2,263 deaths in India; highest in world
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp