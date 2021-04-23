Lost and found

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: AirTags, an iPhone accessory which is bound to be popular among those of us who can be a bit forgetful, can be connected by bringing it close to an iPhone. The user can assign the tag to any item and name it key or wallet. Once the AirTag is set up, it will appear in the new items tab, on the ‘Find My’ app. The app will show the user their item’s current or last known location on the map. If the item that is assigned to the AirTag gets misplaced near the Bluetooth range, the user can make use of the app to play a sound from the tag, making it easier to find the item.

AirTags come with an Apple-designed U1 chip that uses Ultra-Wideband technology. This feature enables precision finding for iPhone 11 and 12. This advanced technology shows the user the distance and direction to a lost AirTag when it is in range.

If the tag is separated from its owner and if it’s out of the Bluetooth range, the Find My Network feature in the iPhone can help track it down by detecting the Bluetooth signals from the lost AirTag and relaying the location back to its owner anonymously and privately in the background. Users can also place AirTag into Lost Mode and get notified when the tag is in the Bluetooth range or when it gets located by the Find My Network.

According to Apple, if the user assigns a contact number to the tag and someone finds it, they can tap the tag using their iPhone or any NFC (Near Field Communication) enabled phone and can find out the details of the owner.

This IP67 water and dust resistant device is 1.25 inches tall and weighs 11g. It also comes with a user-replaceable CR2032 battery. Customers can also personalize AirTag by engraving text and emojis. Users can attach tags to their belongings by using the Apple-designed colourful lightweight and durable AirTag accessories including Polyurethane Loop, Leather Loop, and Leather Key Ring.

AirTags are available in one and four packs for R3,190 and R10,900. Preorder from April 23 on apple.com