Totto to help nurture tiny tots

A father and entrepreneur, Jofin Joseph is focusing on moulding pre-schoolers right

Published: 23rd April 2021 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2021 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Anu Kuruvilla 
Express News Service

KOCHI: The pandemic has brought in a lot of changes in the world. The education sector went through a myriad of changes too. Online learning has become the new mantra. However, there is a group that is being ignored amid all this transformation — the preschoolers. Realising this need, Totto Learning has come up with an early learning solution for kids under the age of eight. Jofin Joseph, founder and CEO of Totto learning, says the focus is on preparing them for the future.

“Since the birth of my first child, I was fascinated by early childhood development. I was surprised at how the current early learning environment focuses on short-term goals. I wanted to bring in a change,to build a learning environment that naturally nurtures their skills, focusing on the two key pillars - creativity and life skills,” he says. 

“In the future,which many predict will be of the machines, these will be vital,” says Jofin. According to him, early learning before the pandemic happened within a preschool environment where children were guided and assisted by teachers. “The current situation has put early learning at risk and our kids spend most of their time at home. Online learning will not work for these early learners,” said Jofin. The only solution to overcome this learning gap is to create ‘super parents’, he added. “We plan on creating super parents by equipping them with the required knowledge and tools to turn their kids into super kids within their home environment. The focus will be on real-world experiential learning and limiting screen time,” he said.

A positive environment at home is critical in creating a smarter, creative and kind generation, he adds. “Totto Learning strongly believes that the way forward is by empowering parents with parenting knowledge, awareness about the child and the tools for effective home learning,” he says. 

Totto Learning has developed three unique offerings to enable super parents. Totto@home- assisted learning, Totto learning pack and Totto Learning App. According to Jofin, they will be launching the app in May. “The Totto app is a free, easy to use app which is a one-stop place for all your parenting needs. Acting as a personalised guide for you, it helps parents with a mindful parenting experience - understanding their child’s milestones and helping them to give the right care, learning and joy at each stage,” he added. “With dedicated sections to assist parents with tips, activities, assessments and more; the app becomes an integral part of the super parent journey,” said Jofin.

