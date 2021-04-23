Woman jumps off Goshree bridge, man found hanging

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The city witnessed three deaths in the vicinity of the second Goshree bridge on Thursday, including that of a 26-year-old woman who jumped from the bridge. The police said they reached the site after receiving information that a man was found hanging from the second Goshree Bridge.

“While taking down the body, a woman jumped from the bridge. Though the police team fished out the woman with the help of local people, she died later,” a police officer said.

The woman is Briyona Mario of Pallippuram. Vijayan (62), a Mulavukad resident, was the person found hanging. Meanwhile, the body of an unidentified man washed ashore near DP World, Vallarpadam. The police said Vijayan ended his life hours after testing Covid positive. But it was not conveyed to him, with the health authorities informing his wife of the development.