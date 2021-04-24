STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

An audio makeover

Storytel, the world’s leading e-book streaming app, launched more than 400 Malayalam books as audiobooks

Published: 24th April 2021 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: On April 23, World Book Day, 400 audiobooks of creations by Malayalam authors were launched by Storytel, the world’s leading audiobook and e-book streaming app. Hard copies of Rebecca, a novel by journalist Rajeev Sivasankar and Kadalneelam, memoirs by Jayachandran Mokeri, will be added soon. Jayachandran Mokeri’s Kadalneelam’s audiobook was released on April 16 while Rajeev’s were released on Friday.

Mokeri was in news sometime back when he was wrongly jailed in the Maldives where he was employed as a teacher, His memoirs titled ‘Takkijja’ had even won Sahithya Akademi Award. In Kadalneelam, his new book, only available in audio form, for the time being, Mokeri writes about his life after he was freed. For Storytel, well-known Carnatic musician Rajeev Nair has made a reading of the novel. 

A journalist by profession, Rajeev Sivasankar is an established novelist now with titles including Thamovedam, Maraporul, Praanasancharam, Nagaphanam, Deivamaratthile Ila, Pennarash, Kalpramanam and Kunjalithira.  Rebecca is a thriller spun around an actual incident that shocked Kerala sometime back. The protagonist of the novel is named after, a twice-widowed septuagenarian, who lives in a remote hamlet of Punchakurinji, in her Pathekkar house flanked by high-walls with a pack of mysteries around her.

Storytel is an audiobook and eBook app streaming service launched in India on 27th Nov 2017. The company is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and is currently present in 22 markets across the globe with a subscriber base of over 1.5 millio. It hosts titles for every age group in personality development, history, business, romance, thriller, spirituality, horror, drama and adventure.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
A health worker moves oxygen cylinders at GTB Hospital in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: Delhi hospitals gasp for oxygen amid staggered supply and severe shortage
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp