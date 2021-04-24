Man accused of killing live-in partner found dead

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 39-year-old man accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death was found dead in a lodge at Chottanikkara here. VK Mahesh of Pavarratti in Thrissur was found hanging from the ceiling fan in the room which he had rented two days ago. The police suspect it to be a case of suicide.

His body was handed over to relatives on Friday after postmortem examination. The police said the body was found by the staff of the lodge broke open the door after Mahesh did not come out of the room on Wednesday. A probe found that Mahesh had been on the run after the Supreme Court cancelled his bail and asked him to surrender.

It was on September 28 last year that Sona, a dentist hailing from Muvattupuzha in Ernakulam, was stabbed to death by Mahesh. Sona had been running a dental clinic at Kuttanellur, near Ollur in Thrissur and was in a live-in relationship with Mahesh for two years.