No more compromises

Arya UR By

Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘Kaalam maari, kolam maari, njangalum ang mari’ (times changed, looks changed, so we changed) — sings fusion musician Arya Dhayal in her lucid voice that rocked the internet sometime last year. Her latest release, a single titled ‘Angane Venam’is trending digitally now. Made as a part of the ‘Ini Venda Vittuveezcha’ (co more compromises) campaign by Kerala Government’s Women & Child Development Department (WCD), the song touches upon the stereotypes and taboos that have been stopping women from living their best lives.

The groovy, melodious number was composed and sung by Arya Dhayal. Lyrics were penned by Sashikala V Menon and the song was produced by Varkey. The track rendered a new experience for the ukulele player who was seen accompanied by her favourite instrument on the video. The song is a strong response to the societal pressure women in our society are subjected to since their teenage.

“When TV Anupama IAS, the director of WCD, spoke to me about a music project on gender discrimination, I was thrilled. As being a girl in the ’20s, I face several questions too. So the project was quite inspirational to me, the opportunity to give a direct reply to those who try to school women around them — on what to learn, what to wear and how to dream,” says Arya.

“My parents raised me to be independent — to go to the market or a bank on my own. They step in to check if I am comfortable and safe, it is like they are a constant presence. So, it has been a practice for me to let them know I am okay, and I am managing things well on my own, ” quips Arya.

The playful received wholesome responses from youngsters, especially young women, adds Arya. “I am very happy. It is an independent track and a collaboration with the Government of Kerala. My social media accounts are being flooded with comments and messages from working women and girls of my age group, who say the song spoke their minds.

The part that says ‘don’t cover us up in gold, don’t wrap us in silk, just let us be’ is a stern opinion against the matrimony pressure put on girls who wish to stand on their own feet. This was a favourite for many,” she says. The independent musician is also quite glad about her acceptance as an artist “It is welcoming to see that there is a rise in the number of audience for independent music,” she concludes.