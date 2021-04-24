STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

No more compromises

Digital music sensation Arya Dhayal’s new single ‘Angane Venam’, made in collaboration with Woman and Child Development of Kerala (WCD) is a stern reply to stereotypes that try to limit women

Published: 24th April 2021 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By  Arya UR
Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘Kaalam maari, kolam maari, njangalum ang mari’ (times changed, looks changed, so we changed) — sings fusion musician Arya Dhayal in her lucid voice that rocked the internet sometime last year. Her latest release, a single titled  ‘Angane Venam’is trending digitally now. Made as a part of the ‘Ini Venda Vittuveezcha’ (co more compromises) campaign by Kerala Government’s Women & Child Development Department (WCD), the song touches upon the stereotypes and taboos that have been stopping women from living their best lives. 

The groovy, melodious number was composed and sung by Arya Dhayal. Lyrics were penned by Sashikala V Menon and the song was produced by Varkey. The track rendered a new experience for the ukulele player who was seen accompanied by her favourite instrument on the video. The song is a strong response to the societal pressure women in our society are subjected to since their teenage.

“When TV Anupama IAS, the director of WCD, spoke to me about a music project on gender discrimination, I was thrilled. As being a girl in the ’20s, I face several questions too. So the project was quite inspirational to me, the opportunity to give a direct reply to those who try to school women around them — on what to learn, what to wear and how to dream,” says Arya.

“My parents raised me to be independent — to go to the market or a bank on my own. They step in to check if I am comfortable and safe, it is like they are a constant presence. So, it has been a practice for me to let them know I am okay, and I am managing things well on my own, ” quips Arya.

The playful received wholesome responses from youngsters, especially young women, adds Arya. “I am very happy. It is an independent track and a collaboration with the Government of Kerala. My social media accounts are being flooded with comments and messages from working women and girls of my age group, who say the song spoke their minds.

The part that says ‘don’t cover us up in gold, don’t wrap us in silk, just let us be’ is a stern opinion against the matrimony pressure put on girls who wish to stand on their own feet. This was a favourite for many,” she says. The independent musician is also quite glad about her acceptance as an artist “It is welcoming to see that there is a rise in the number of audience for independent music,” she concludes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
A health worker moves oxygen cylinders at GTB Hospital in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: Delhi hospitals gasp for oxygen amid staggered supply and severe shortage
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp