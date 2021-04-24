STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nothing keeps their boats afloat

The tourist boats at Marine Drive were seeing some business post the lockdown.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The tourist boats at Marine Drive were seeing some business post the lockdown. However, with the second wave, they are again staring at stagnancy. Getting at least one trip daily was a relief for tour operators who were dealing with huge financial loss.“After lockdown restrictions were eased, around 18 boats belonging to our association had begun cruising with tourists,” said Saju P B, Marine Drive Tourist Boat Owners’ Association. 

According to him, Marine Drive has 38 boats in the association. “There are 30 more owned by its members. Of the 38 boats, we decided to operate only 18 in batches of 9 each on alternate days,” he said.

“The second wave is a nail on the coffin for us. We have been seeing a steady decline in the number of tourists and also bookings in the past one week. It had begun happening even before the restrictions were imposed,” said Saju. 

“We had been running the services, even though it is not financially profitable, to keep the crew from leaving,” he said.If the crew members leave, the operators may have a hard time finding replacements. And this time around, nothing is holding them back. “The government helped those operating road transport by waiving tax and other financial liabilities. But penalties were imposed on us instead. We feel like we are not being treated right,” he said.

