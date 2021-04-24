STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
One-third inmates of Ernakulam district jail test Covid positive

The situation has panicked the officials.  

Published: 24th April 2021 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker sorts swab samples at a testing centre, as coronavirus cases surge across the national capital, at MCD dispensary, Mehrauli, in New Delhi.

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: As the second wave of Covid-19 rages on in the state, nearly one-third of the inmates of the Ernakulam District Jail at Kakkanad as well as a few officials have tested positive for the infection so far.  
As many as 60 prisoners and three jail officials tested positive in RT-PCR tests conducted recently. The situation has panicked the officials.  

“This seems to be the highest number of Covid cases reported in any Kerala jail. We have around 180 prisoners of whom 60 have been infected. Only three of the 60 showed symptoms and they have been moved to a First-line Treatment Centre, while the rest have been shifted to the jail’s ‘A’ block which houses larger cells.  

“Only the doctor and his assistant wearing PPE kits are now visiting the block and attending to the affected inmates. Their food is being supplied after taking utmost precautions. Prisoners who tested negative are also under supervision. Further tests and vaccination will be carried out soon,” he said Freedom Food counters, which sells food prepared by the inmates, have been closed. In Ernakulam Sub-Jail near Kerala High court, five prisoners tested positive—four on Tuesday and one on Thursday. 

“Before a prisoner is remanded and sent here, an RT-PCR test is conducted and he/she is lodged at the Special Centre until the result comes. Even if the test is negative, he/she has to remain in quarantine before he/she is lodged at the jail concerned. In view of Covid-19, only a limited number of visitors are permitted,” said an officer. 

