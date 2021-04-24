STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Tourism sector in the lurch again

Struggling to keep its business afloat amid the never-ending pandemic ordeal, the hospitality sector is relying on offers to woo domestic travellers this summer. 

Published: 24th April 2021 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Passenger tourist boats docked near Marine Drive in Ernakulam. The spike in Covid cases and the subsequent restrictions will hit the tourism industry hard. (Photo| Albin Mathew)

Passenger tourist boats docked near Marine Drive in Ernakulam. The spike in Covid cases and the subsequent restrictions will hit the tourism industry hard. (Photo| Albin Mathew)

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: Struggling to keep its business afloat amid the never-ending pandemic ordeal, the hospitality sector is relying on offers to woo domestic travellers this summer. According to many tourism industry operators in the city, if this summer vacation also fails to bring in business, the sector will be in an unprecedented crisis it may never recover from. 

“After nearly six months of standstill owing to the lockdown last year, we were just limping back to normalcy over the past three months. Now, the second wave and tight restrictions on inter-state travel have hit us hard again. Though hotels and tour operators have come out with attractive offers for local tourists, it has failed to garner any traction,” says Baby Mathew, president of Kerala Travel Mart.

The sector is in dire need of government support to recover from the crisis, he says. “Another round of moratorium should be announced to help those struggling to repay loans. There should also be waivers on building taxes and GST. Both the state and Central governments should immediately intervene and take action,” he added.

Saby Jose, director of Blu Vacations, said people are hesitant to travel even inside the state because of the strict restrictions. “Until a month ago, we were seeing tourists from other states in destinations like Munnar and Wayanad. We usually get a lot of good opportunities during summer vacations. Now, however, everything has come to a standstill again,” he said.

Meanwhile, several stakeholders in the sector have come together and formed a body called ‘Tourism Samrakshana Samithi’ to raise their grievances before the government. “The pandemic has hit the tourism sector the hardest. We want the government to lift all restrictions imposed on tourist movement within the state. A tax waiver should be given to all tourist vehicles for a year. All those working in the industry hould be provided free vaccine at the earliest,” said P V Manu, a member of the samithi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tourism sector Kerala Tourism
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
A health worker moves oxygen cylinders at GTB Hospital in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: Delhi hospitals gasp for oxygen amid staggered supply and severe shortage
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp