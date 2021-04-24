Traffic from Aluva to Edappally to be regulated

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of the construction of the culvert near Edappally Toll junction, traffic will be regulated for vehicles from Aluva to Edappally from Saturday to Tuesday. The traffic regulations will be enforced from 9pm to 6am on these days. Vehicles from Aluva will be diverted via Container Road starting from Kalamassery to reach Edappally junction. Similarly, vehicles to Alappuzha side also should go through Seaport-Airport Road from HMT Junction.