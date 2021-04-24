Vexing over vaccination

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Severe shortage of Covid-19 vaccines and technical glitches while registering on the Co-WIN website has left many Kochiites worrying about their safety and the way forward. Although health officials assure that the problems will be resolved in a few days, senior citizens who await a second shot and their families are living in uncertainity

Edwin Antony, a 65-year-old mechanic from Edappally, still suffers from respiratory ailments after he tested positive for Covid-19 in January. Though he took the first shot of Covishield vaccine during the first week of March, the sexagenerian is a bit worried, as he has to receive his second dose to be safe from the deadly virus.

Amid the pressing vaccine shortage in Ernakulam, the Co-WIN website, the government site for the vaccine registration, has been showing glitches too. Many like Antony, who completed the mandatory 42 days break before taking the second dose, fear the elderly will be ignored once the vaccination drive for the 18-45 age group commences on May 1.

“Having been Covid-19 positive already, I wanted to take the vaccine without any delay. The post-Covid ailments are hard enough to deal with. Reinfection would be worse. The vaccine is the only way to stop that and it is frustrating to see the delay and uncertainty regarding the second dose,” said Antony.

Venugopal V K, a senior citizen living at Kadavanthra, echoed the concern.

“If they were to stop spot registration, they should have ensured the Co-WIN website runs robustly.

Instead of simplifying the process, the officials have complicated it. When they begin vaccination for those over 18, things will get even more complex. We hope the situation will become normal by next week,” he says. Meanwhile, health department officials have clarified that they are doing the best to address these concerns.

“We have prioritised 70 per cent of the daily vaccine shots towards giving the second shots to senior citizens. Since Thursday, we are giving only 30 per cent jabs as the first dose. From next week, the ratio will become 50:50,” said Dr Sivadas, Vaccination Nodal Officer, Ernakulam.

‘SECOND DOSE CAN BE DELAYED UP TO 3 MONTHS’

According to health experts, the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine can be taken after up to three months of getting the first jab, and this is good for developing immunity. “As per GoI guidelines, a second dose can be taken within 56 days. However, experts have pointed out that delaying the second dose up to three months will provide 90 per cent immunity. The second dose will act as a booster. There is no need to worry about delay,” said Dr Sivadas.

What to do if the Co-WIN website has a glitch?

Officials have clarified that a new strategy will be implemented for ground management, to avoid confusion if the Co-WIN website malfunctions. “Lately, many are registering from panchayats other than their own to get vaccine doses, despite having PHCs and private hospitals in their vicinity. Such malpractices have created unwanted ruckus in several vaccination centres. We have decided to entrust ward councillors and Asha workers to handle the registration process. Families can approach Asha workers in their respective wards to get their first/second vaccine doses,” added the doctor.