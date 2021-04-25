STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Churches urge priests, faithful to adhere to Covid restrictions

As Covid-19 cases in the state continue to surge, various Christian denominations have come out with statements on Covid-appropriate conduct of rituals and ceremonies.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As Covid-19 cases in the state continue to surge, various Christian denominations have come out with statements on Covid-appropriate conduct of rituals and ceremonies. The Churches have urged the priests and faithful to go in line with the government instructions and take utmost precautions while performing last rites for Covid patients.

“All efforts made by the state government in countering the strong second wave of Covid are welcomed. We offer our full support to the government. Members of the Church should follow the instructions of the government with utmost seriousness,” said Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, president of Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC), in a press statement released on Saturday. The Cardinal also said that all medical institutions run by the Catholic Church are offering support to the government in tackling the Covid crisis. “Covid tests and vaccination drives are also going on in our hospitals,” he said.

Metropolitan trustee of Jacobite Syrian Church Joseph Mar Gregorious also issued a press statement calling for strict adherence to the instructions given by the government and health workers. “Priests, while conducting the Holy Mass, must be careful. Of possible, baptisms and weddings can be delayed,” said Metropolitan Gregorious.

Cardinal in the press statement reminded the priests to maintain extra care while conducting the rituals of confession and giving Holy Communion to the faithful. “It is time for all of us to pray with enthusiasm to fight this calamity. The KCBC has called for a day of prayer on May 7, which the Catholic Church and other Churches would together observe,” said the Cardinal.Earlier, the  Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church had also issued a statement urging the priests and faithful to follow the guidelines of the state government.

