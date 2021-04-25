Tip of pen removed from 7-year-old’s lungs

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Doctors at Rajagiri Hospital have removed tip of a pen from a seven-year-old boy’s lungs without open surgery. The child was suffering from cough and uneasiness for nearly a month and was treated at a local clinic in Idukki. Since he suffered persistent cough, he was referred to Rajagiri Hospital for advanced treatment.

When Dr Rajesh V, head of the department and senior consultant of pulmonology, spoke to the boy, he did not reveal whether he had swallowed anything recently. Dr Rajesh said he thought the cough was due the presence of a foreign object. The X-ray solidified his doubts, while the CT scan confirmed it. The scan identified the object in left lung of the patient.

The procedure was led by Dr Rajesh along with Dr Ahamed Kabeer, consultant pediatric surgeon, on April 16. Dr Kabeer took out the tip of the pen from the lung using a procedure called rigid bronchoscopy. The team was supported by doctors from anesthesiology comprising Dr Sachin George and Dr Shilpa Jose.