STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Drone surveillance to monitor COVID protocol violations in Kochi

The police have stepped up monitoring at railway stations, bus stations, shopping malls, beaches, parks, hyper markets and places of worship.

Published: 26th April 2021 02:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 02:04 AM   |  A+A-

DCP Aishwarya Dongre, other officers monitor the drone camera-aid patrolling, launched to nab those who flout face mask and social distancing norms across Kochi, on Sunday (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

DCP Aishwarya Dongre, other officers monitor the drone camera-aid patrolling, launched to nab those who flout face mask and social distancing norms across Kochi, on Sunday (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As Ernakulam went into lockdown mode during the weekend in the wake of an unprecedented rise in Covid-19 cases, the Kochi city police have once again turned to drones to monitor those violating the protocol by assembling in various locations. The drones will give the police real-time updates, based on which action will be initiated. 

On Sunday, the city police booked as many as 76 people under the Kerala Epidemic and Disease Ordinance for violating Covid protocol, besides fining 110 people for opening shops and flouting the guidelines. Drone surveillance was carried out at Marine Drive, Kaloor, Kalamassery, Hill Palace and Thrikkakara areas to monitor those not wearing masks or maintaining social distancing. 

ALSO WATCH:

The police have stepped up monitoring at railway stations, bus stations, shopping malls, beaches, parks, hyper markets and places of worship. “Drone surveillance will continue in the coming days to ensure that all are adhering to the protocol,” said a police official.Meanwhile, Aishwarya Dongre, DCP, Kochi City Police, visited Thrikkakara and other areas of the city and gave instructions to police officials as well as the public. 

“Strict restrictions will continue in the coming days. The public should cooperate with the police,” said C H Nagaraju, City Police Commissioner. Under the Ernakulam Rural police limits, 160 cases of lockdown violation were registered on Sunday, while up to 22 vehicles were seized. The rural police initiated action against 2,250 people for not wearing masks and 2,035 for not maintaining social distancing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi COVID cases COVID 19 Kochi police
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A COVID-19 patient receiving oxygen support in Ghaziabad (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Scenes of despair at a hospital in Amritsar due to shortage of oxygen
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp