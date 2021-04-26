Drone surveillance to monitor COVID protocol violations in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As Ernakulam went into lockdown mode during the weekend in the wake of an unprecedented rise in Covid-19 cases, the Kochi city police have once again turned to drones to monitor those violating the protocol by assembling in various locations. The drones will give the police real-time updates, based on which action will be initiated.

On Sunday, the city police booked as many as 76 people under the Kerala Epidemic and Disease Ordinance for violating Covid protocol, besides fining 110 people for opening shops and flouting the guidelines. Drone surveillance was carried out at Marine Drive, Kaloor, Kalamassery, Hill Palace and Thrikkakara areas to monitor those not wearing masks or maintaining social distancing.

ALSO WATCH:

The police have stepped up monitoring at railway stations, bus stations, shopping malls, beaches, parks, hyper markets and places of worship. “Drone surveillance will continue in the coming days to ensure that all are adhering to the protocol,” said a police official.Meanwhile, Aishwarya Dongre, DCP, Kochi City Police, visited Thrikkakara and other areas of the city and gave instructions to police officials as well as the public.

“Strict restrictions will continue in the coming days. The public should cooperate with the police,” said C H Nagaraju, City Police Commissioner. Under the Ernakulam Rural police limits, 160 cases of lockdown violation were registered on Sunday, while up to 22 vehicles were seized. The rural police initiated action against 2,250 people for not wearing masks and 2,035 for not maintaining social distancing.