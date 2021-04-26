STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kochi residents irked as fresh COVID curbs hit normal life

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The slew of Covid restrictions being imposed one after the other are making life difficult for the people. They are blaming the spike on the recent assembly elections, with its related campaigns and politicians blatantly violating Covid protocol paving the way for the current crisis.

With more curbs, people are becoming agitated as normal life is getting affected yet again.  

“We understand the gravity of the situation. Rules apply to all, even politicians. Reasonable restrictions on travel can be understood, but insisting on RT-PCR tests 48 hours before travel, without excluding the vaccinated populace is unacceptable. Work-related domestic travel is unavoidable,” said Vidhyod Narayanan, a city-based businessman.

Many politicians tested Covid positive after the polls. Chengannur MLA Saji Cherian said only blaming the elections is not right.  

“How can a politician or people’s representative contesting the elections approach voters while wearing a mask? It is not possible at times. Since the situation is such, measures should be initiated to tackle the second wave,” he said.  

Reverse quarantine for the elderly is also causing inconvenience to families.

“The elderly who used to go out are now confined to their homes. Depression, suicidal tendencies and conflict between generations in households are happening due to this,” said Arun B Nair, a psychiatrist based in Thiruvananthapuram.

