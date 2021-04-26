Private hospitals in Kochi directed to set aside 25 per cent beds for COVID treatment

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district administration has included all private hospitals in the battle against Covid. In a meeting convened by District Collector S Suhas with private hospitals authorities on Sunday, a decision was made to set aside 25 per cent of the beds at the hospitals for Covid treatment.

Reports of daily oxygen usage, supply and oxygen buffer stock at the hospitals should be submitted to the district collector. Covid patients belonging to Category A—asymptomatic—should continue home treatment and use telemedicine facility. Suhas also advised to promote OP consultations through the teleconsultation facility.

All private hospitals should come up with home quarantine packages. Those hospitals having space and infrastructure should start Covid First-Line Treatment Centres for facilitating treatment of Category A patients.

A taluk-level control room will be started next Sunday to ease the treatment of Covid patients in public-private hospitals. In the meeting, decisions were also made to facilitate X-ray and blood tests for those testing positive.

A special samithi for the observation of the bed allocation and facilitating treatment in private hospitals have been appointed by the district collector. The collector directed all the private hospitals to register for Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi (KASP) within two days.

District reports 4,468 new cases

Kochi district on Sunday reported 4,468 new cases of Covid-19. Of the new patients, 4,444 contracted the virus through local transmission and the sources of infection of 66 patients could not be traced.

Meanwhile, 1,002 patients recovered from the illness. A total of 35,614 patients are undergoing treatment for Covid in the district.

Among them, 1,227 are admitted to various private hospitals in the district. The highest number of Covid cases were reported in Thrikkakara (181), followed by Elamkunnapuzha (133).

New cases: 4,468

Recoveries: 1,002

Active cases: 35,614

Death: 1

Total deaths: 488