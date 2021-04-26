Two friends take to streets to sanitise public places in Kochi for free

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Last year, even as the Covid-19 virus was holding the state hostage to fear, 62-year-old George Antony and his friend Aslam Palathil, 58, were out in the streets sanitising public places and providing free food for the underprivileged.

Now, as a renewed surge in infections puts the state machinery and frontline workers to test again, the duo has once again taken to the streets to do their bit by sanitising more than 35 police stations and their vehicles spread across Mattancherry to Aluva.

“Compared to the work our frontline Covid warriors are doing, this is the least we can do. We are sanitising police stations located within the geographic area of Mattancherry to Kalamassery.

"We had continued our sanitisation drive for up to nine months from last April. We restarted it last month after the second wave hit the state,” said Antony, who is a fashion designer and runs a boutique on Azad Road. According to the 62-year-old, it was the support they received from former city assistant commissioner of police (ACP) K Lalji that kept them going.

The duo had initially bought the disinfection machine to tackle the city’s mosquito problem. “Even after raising several complaints, the authorities did nothing to address the mosquito issue. So, we decided to deal it ourselves and got the machine. But in the wake of the Covid outbreak, we decided it made more sense to use the machine to disinfect public places of the virus,” they said.

Besides the police, Aslam and Antony are planning to help the area’s autorickshaw drivers as well by sanitising their vehicles for free.

“An autorickshaw driver had come to us a few days ago. While talking to him, we realised his struggle to make ends meet and feed his family during the pandemic. Not many people are using public transport anymore due to safety concerns. Many autorickshaw drivers are facing this ordeal. So, we decided to help them. I have asked him to inform the other drivers at his stand about the free sanitisation drive we will carry out for them,” said Antony.

The next plan is to disinfect public places like Vytilla hub, Ernakulam market, KSRTC bus stand, Ernakulam harbour and other such usually-crowded areas in the coming days, said Aslam.

“We are using Virol-Oxy for disinfection. More medicine will arrive on Sunday, after which we will amp up the process,” he added.

“We sanitise the same place every three weeks. The disinfectant is mixed with water to create a mist, which will then be sprayed on the surfaces. This is less harmful than fog-based disinfectants,” said Antony. Though they have been receiving some offers of sponsorship, they would prefer if anybody who wishes to contribute bought them more disinfectant, they said.