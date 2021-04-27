STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A friend of the nature

Manoj kumar I B an electrical engineer in Vypin  kochi,has a lesson  or two to teach us about living close to nature

Published: 27th April 2021

By Aishwarya Prabhakaran
Express News Service

KOCHI: While the world is busy talking about sustainable development, Manoj Kumar IB is more inclined towards sustainable living. A native of Edavanakad in Vypin, Ernakulam, Manoj is an electrical engineer by profession and an ardent nature lover. He converted his 1.5-acre backyard into cultivable land. At first glance, it looks like a forest with hundreds of fruitbearing trees, medicinal plants, vegetables, wild grass, crawling insects, birds, worms and more.

It has two wells, a pond and a natural stream that cuts through its terrain. Manoj’s forest is open for everyone to visit and experience nature closely. For a very long time, Manoj has been dependent on the land for vegetables and fruits. “Everything from yam to pumpkin, spices like pepper, fruits and dry fruits are available. It also has a diverse variety of trees such as njaval, anjili, palm, jackfruit, mango and teak trees,”said Manoj who was trained under the Green Skill Development Programme Bamboo propagation, an initiative of KFRI.

According to Manoj, one only needs to know how to purify water, grow the crop, and love mother nature. Manoj had the thought of planting trees in his backyard almost 24 years ago. “ The difficult par t was mulching the land and sowing random seeds.

I did not use any pesticides or fertilisers, I let nature thrive on its own and today, that effort is bearing fruit,” said Manoj, who is also the coordinator of the Haritham Vypin Project. Manoj believes if nature is allowed to grow on its own, it will give back in abundance. Nature has the solution to many of our existing problems - the most important ones being climate change and global warming.

“I t is high time humans accept the fact that we are only a part of nature, much like other animals, insects or birds. If we don’t act well to protect our nature, nature will not protect us back,” said the 51-year old. His close association with environmental professor John C Jacob attracted him to natural living. Since then, his mission was to plant trees as much as he can. In his free time, he helps schools, colleges and the nearby panchayats to create small fruit forests, herbal gardens, butterfly gardens and bamboo groves. “I also distribute available saplings of fruit trees for free.

I try to encourage people to farm and have al so been work ing on ‘fruitful forest’, a concept that grows as many as fruit plants as possible on vacant lands,” he said. The concept of fruit forest is adapted from a Japanese farmer and philosopher Masanobu Fukuoka’s ‘do-nothing farming’ principle. “Al l we need to do is to make the land fertile by mulching and reducing human interference so that microorganisms and earthworms can make it their habitat,” he said. Once the land is fer tile, we can sow random seeds and let them grow into big trees,” he added.

