Ernakulam reports 2,515 Covid cases, 801 recoveries

Ernakulam district on Monday reported 2,515 new Covid cases.

Published: 27th April 2021 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2021 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

Though the state is witnessing a spike in Covid 19 cases, the Ernakulam Broadway market continues to see a heavy rush | Arun Angela

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam district on Monday reported 2,515 new Covid cases. Out of the total number of persons tested positive, 2,470 got infected through local transmission. Source of infection of 41 persons could not be traced. As per health officials, as of now 1,095 Covid beds are vacant for the treatment of Covid. A total of 2,181 beds have been set up in the district, 246 Covid patients are being treated in 17 domiciliary care centres set up at various regions.

So far nine Covid First Line Treatment Centres have been set up in the district and 417 beds are readied. Meanwhile, 801 Covid patients recovered from the illness. A total of 37,325 patients are undergoing treatment in the district. 

