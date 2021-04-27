Ernakulam stares at a health system collapse as Covid cases mount

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: More than 25,000 cases in a week, test positivity rate of above 20 per cent and the highest active patient count in the state... Ernakulam is truly in the grip of the Covid-19 pandemic. And experts warn that if the district continues to report over 4,500 cases a day at a stretch, the entire health system may collapse. In a week, Ernakulam reported 25,705 new Covid cases. Across the district, which houses some of the major healthcare facilities in the state, hospital beds are filling up fast.

According to the district health department, over 1,500 Covid patients are undergoing treatment in private hospitals, while 517 are admitted to government hospitals. “The rise in daily Covid positive cases is scary. Hospital beds at many major hospitals in Aluva and Ernakulam are fully occupied. If the current situation prevails, soon private hospitals will run out of Covid beds. The treatment of non-Covid patients will also be hit. The death rate will go up if recoveries do not increase,” said Dr Monu Varghese, pulmonologist based in Kochi.

As of Sunday, a total of 35,614 active cases were recorded in the district. The test positivity rate (TPR) is above 20 per cent. “We had anticipated that of the total number of cases reported, at least 5 per cent would belong to Category C patients (who needs to be hospitalised).

If cases keep on increasing, then the scenes of Delhi and Maharashtra will be replicated here,” said a Kerala Social Security Mission official.

“In the second wave, the number of patients getting admitted with breathlessness is rising. It’s clear now that the second wave is spreading faster than the first one, and there has been a substantial increase in the number of symptomatic cases reported,” said Dr Gopikumar P, ENT specialist and state secretary of Indian Medical Association (IMA).

“Only strict restrictions from the state government can curb the spread of the virus,” Gopikumar added.