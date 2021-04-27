STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ernakulam's tailspinning trouble against Covid fight

With a huge spike in the Covid-19 cases, Ernakulam has become one of the most critical spots in the state.

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam continues to record most number of Covid cases in the state and is currently one of the most critical in terms of test positivity rate and daily spike. Officials are beefing up surveillance across city.Private hospitals that allocated 10-20% of beds to Covid patients are in a tight spot as 90% of their available resources, including ventilators and ICU beds, are now occupied

With a huge spike in the Covid-19 cases, Ernakulam has become one of the most critical spots in the state. The distric t administration has imposed lockdownlike restrictions from Monday. The officials have kickstarted measures to tacle the pandemic on a war footing. As the district with the most number of cases, Ernakulam is poised to face further stringent measures in the coming days. A total of 23,924 fresh cases were reported in the district in the last six days with the test positive rate touching a record high.

According to the district administration’s order released on Sunday, shops will be permitted to function only from 7am to 5pm. Whereas, restaurants with takeaway facility will remain open from 7am to 9pm. An exemption has been given to bars, which will be allowed to function till 7.30pm.

“Kochi is currently one of the cities that records the highest number of cases per million. As we cannot afford another lockdown, we are trying our best to reduce the hardship of the public by avoiding crowded spaces across the city. According to responses on Monday, most people are cooperating with the measures,” said an official of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

The administration has asked private hospitals to ensure mandatory allocation of 20 per cent ICU beds for Covid patients. However, relatives of many patients complain that many of these hospitals are showing ful l occupanc y of resources.

“I wanted to admit my grandfather who tested positive on Sunday in a leading private hospital in the city. The hospital officials said they are helpless in the situation. Though we had the option of Covid First Line Treatment Centres (CFLT Cs), his asthma issues prompted us to approach a private hospital. In the end, we have admitted him at the medical college,” said Akhil Paul, a native of Elamakkara. Meanwhile, health department officials have clarified that the situation is under control across Ernakulam. “We have taken sufficient measures to manage the rising number of new cases.

Even if the 20 per cent of beds allocated in private hospitals are occupied, we have CFLTCs to manage the caseload. Having said that we will monitor the allocation of facilities in private hospitals in the coming days. Apart from the existing facilities, new FLTCs will be set up in the coming days with the support of various stakeholders and organisations,” said Dr NK Kuttappan, District Medical Officer. The bidding for procuring essentials for the new CFLTCs is already under way.

“We have decided to s tar t four new CFLT Cs with immediate effect. The remaining will be set up within two weeks. We have already held a meeting chaired by Agriculture Minister VS Sunil Kumar in the matter and will execute the remaining decisions without any delay,” he added.

