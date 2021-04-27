Fake news on Covid: Police to monitor social media

Anupama Mili By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Police will take cases suo motu against those spreading fake news regarding Covid-19 and lockdown, Ernakulam rural SP K Karthick told TNIE. He added the police were keenly observing social media platforms and messages to check if any hate campaigns are being spread. “So far, no restrictions have been imposed on the livelihoods of the people and hence the friction is much less compared to last year. Social media and WhatsApp groups are spreading many rumours this year also.

However, with the previous year’s experience, more force is on cybersecurity to prevent the spread of hate messages through these groups,” said the S P. Kar thick, who personally makes frequent visits to the migrant labourer colonies in Perumbavoor and Muvattupuzha areas, said he and his team used personal announcement systems and relied on the service of bilingual experts from home guards to converse with migrant workers.

“No serious complaints regarding the lockdown or migrant exodus have been received. We are all on constant vigil after last year’s unfortunate incidents. If we find anyone creating unrest, suo motu case would be registered without fail. We are creating awareness camps to win the labourers confidence,” he added.