Smuggling gang behind abduction bid: Police

Police have received evidence of links to gold smuggling racket behind the alleged bid to kidnap a person from Kochi airport on April 18. 

Published: 27th April 2021 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2021 05:29 AM

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Police have received evidence of links to gold smuggling racket behind the alleged bid to kidnap a person from Kochi airport on April 18. However, it was an unsuccessful bid as the gang picked up the wrong person, said police. The police have launched an inquiry to nab the person whom the gang had targeted. With the arrest of Yasar Manaf, 27, a native of Kunnamangalam in Kozhikode, Ernakulam Rural Police have so far nabbed 10 people in connection with the case.

On April 18, Taju Thomas, 30, reached the airport at 2.30pm. As he was boarding a pre-paid taxi, two people entered the car with him. When the vehicle reached a fuel station near the airport, the members of the gang intercepted the vehicle and took Taju to a lodge in Perumbavoor, from where he was later rescued. “The preliminary inquiry revealed that gold smuggling racket was behind the abduction bid. However, the gang took the wrong person. Taju was not their target,” said an investigating team member.

Ernakulam Rural SP K Karthick said all the arrested persons were involved in several criminal cases and charges under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) would be invoked against them after initiating an inquiry into their criminal antecedents. “An investigation is also on to find the person the gang targeted,” he said. Aurangzeb K, 39, of Aluva, Shiril C, 30, and Shamnas C, 22, of Manjali, Mohammed Salih, 25, Ahmed Masood, 24, and Sakeer M M of Mavinchuvadu, Raizal aka Kamran, 34, of Alangad, and Ibrahimkutty P, aka Ibru, 44, of Perumbavoor were arrested earlier in the case. 

