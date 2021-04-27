VaccineChallenge drive from the pulpit

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Covid positive households and individuals in and around St George Church at Kalady don’t feel isolated in their battle against the disease, thanks to Fr John Puthuva, the vicar of the church. Ever since the pandemic broke out, the vicar has been visiting houses of patients to offer them comfort and companionship every day.

Going a step further, he recently launched an awareness drive from the pulpit, urging his parishioners to participate in the #VaccineChallenge. “I have been encouraging the parishioners to contribute to the CM’s Distress Relief Fund to ensure people receive vaccines for free as I see it as a noble gesture,” said the Father, who took charge of the parish two years ago. “We have also initiated a fund-raiser within the church to assist financially weak families get vaccinated,” he said. Fr John also took to Facebook to urge others to be part of the #VaccineChallenge. His post has gone viral.

He wrote, “We are going through tough times and have to cross the deep ocean of sorrow as an effect of Covid. We can’t falter and must make a collective effort to trounce this pandemic. This is not the time for debates or rhetorics. History has shown that humans have been able to overcome adversities through perseverance. And the first step towards it is to get vaccinated. To ensure this, we need to make a generous contribution to CMDRF.” He has donated a month’s salary towards the initiative.

As part of his daily routine, Fr John meets with Covid patients who are in home quarantine. “I stand at the gate and talk to them to enquire about their well being. I bring them whatever essential items they require,” he said. The parish, most recently under Fr John’s leadership, had provided meat, fish and other essentials to the quarantined families to ensure they did not feel isolated.

No mask, no mass

Fr John received several calls from vicars of other churches when he decided to put up a board with the message ‘no mask, no mass’ outside the St George Church.

How they do it?

A person in need of financial help for vaccination has to approach the parish. Once they notify the name of the hospital and the amount required, the bill is cleared by depositing the money with the hospital.