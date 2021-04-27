STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Watch that pain in the back

Dr Krishna Kumar R Here are Few clinical case studies.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Back pain is a common disorder affecting both young and old people. There are many causes for back pain, ranging from muscle strain, slipped disc, infection, osteoporosis and cancer. increasing age poses a greater risk for developing cancer, and hence back pain shouldn’t be taken lightly.

Dr Krishna Kumar R Here are Few clinical case studies. A 70-year-old man develops severe back pain after a long car journey. A 68-yearold lady comes with severe back and leg pain and difficulty in walking. An elderly man develops sudden severe upper and mid back pain. 62-year-old man develops back pain, numbness of legs and di f f i cul t y in pas s ing urine. A 70-year-old lady admitted with complete paralysis of both legs. All the above patients were evaluated and found to have cancer of the spine.

How does spine cancer or tumour occur? Most spinal cancers are secondary, which means cancer cells reach the spine from tumours originating at other organs of the body like the breast, prostate, lungs, gastrointestinal region etc known as metas tas i s. The cancer cells spread via blood and lymphatic channels to reach the highly vascular hone marrow of the vertebral bones. These tumour cells proliferate or multiply uncontrollably in the spine and weaken the bones of the spine. These weak bones can fracture spontaneously or after a minor fall or jerk during travel or even after a bout of cough or sneezing or after doing some strenuous activity like lifting weights.

When the tumour spreads further into the spinal canal which contains the spinal cord and spinal nerves supplying to arms and legs, the patient develops signs of spinal cord or nerve compression. What are the symptoms of spinal cancer? Back pain that is not relieved with rest, back pain worsening at night and progressive, acute back pain due to pathological fracture of the spinal bones either spontaneously or after minor strain, are some of the symptoms.

Sometimes, the pain may be so severe the patient becomes bedridden. The patient may complain of radiating pain to arms or legs, weakness and/or numbness of arms or legs, difficulty in walking, difficulty in passing urine, paraplegia (paralysis of both legs) or quadriplegia (paralysis of both arms and legs). These features may be associated with other signs of cancer such as loss of weight, appetite, fever etc.

Spinal Cancer Symptoms
Tingling or burning sensation
Weakness in arms or legs
Difficulties in balance
Incontinence or loss of bowel
and urinary bladder control
Loss of sensitivity to hot or cold
Difficulties in walking, grasping or carrying Sexual dysfunction
Paralysis

