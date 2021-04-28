STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid vaccination of migrant workers yet to pick up

Published: 28th April 2021 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: As coronavirus cases gallop and vaccine stock depletes, one group remains on the fringe unaware of  vaccination and Covid care. Though steps have been taken by companies employing migrant labourers to ensure proper facilities when it comes to Covid care, footloose workers are not so lucky. It is also  speculated that migrants might fall prey to vaccine politics. 

So far in the district, only 140 migrant workers have been vaccinated. “These are labourers who are above the age of 45,” said district labour officer V B Biju. According to him, vaccination is proving to be a big challenge when it comes to migrant labourers. “This is because most of the migrant workers come below the age limit fixed for vaccination. However, a plan is being charted out and it is expected to go on the floor from May 1 depending on the availability of vaccine doses,” he said. 

According to an NGO working with migrant labourers, there are four to six lakh migrant labourers in the state. “Imagine vaccinating them in groups of 150 or more. It would take years to get them all vaccinated even if we get an uninterrupted supply of vaccine,” said the NGO. “Last Sunday, a vaccination drive was conducted by the National Health Mission (NHM) at Vathuruthy and Pathalam. 140 labourers were immunised,” said Benoy Peter, executive director, Centre for Migration and Inclusive Development (CMID).

“These are migrant labourers from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh,” he said. “It should be noted that though there is a stigma about vaccination among these migrant labourers, nearly all of them are ready to get vaccinated. The reason being employment. With contractors asking for vaccination certificates too, these migrant workers are ready to get their shots,” he added. According to him, another issue being faced by  migrant labourers is lack of a quarantine facility.

Dr Akhil Xavier, NHM, said, “Such facilities are provided by companies that employ these migrant labourers. They also have been ensuring that their workers are getting immunised by providing lists to  NHM. However, when it comes to footloose workers, it is true such quarantine facilities are lacking.” To tackle this, a meeting was held with all stakeholders to draw up a plan, he added. According to him, in the preliminary talks, it has been decided to create buffer zones.

“These buffer zones will be set up with the help of panchayats for workers who test positive and do not know where to isolate themselves. This will be done till FLTCs are set up by local self-governing bodies,” he said. Also, in the case of vaccination, mobile clinics, that have been set up in areas where footloose workers station themselves, are listing beneficiaries, said Dr Akhil adding this is also being done with the help of NGOs like CMID. 

He said positive cases are being reported from migrant camps daily. “It is observed that nearly 99 per cent of them are asymptomatic. However, if they are symptomatic, then the patient’s situation is seen to be in the extreme,” he added. “It can be seen that we come in contact with migrants daily. Right from a small shop to the big ones, we can’t do without migrant workforce. So, it becomes very important to see that they get vaccinated not only for our protection but also theirs,” said Dr Akhil.

DISTRICT REPORTS 4,270 NEW COVID CASES 
Kochi: Ernakulam on Tuesday reported 4,270 new Covid cases. The source of infection of 57 new patients could not be traced. A total of 81,655 people are under home quarantine. As many as 2,000 Covid patients recovered from the illness on Tuesday. A total number of 39,597 patients are undergoing treatment in the district.

