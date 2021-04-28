STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fight against Covid: Nehru Youth Centre to start 1,500 help desks

The help desks will function under the guidelines issued by the district administration, health department and local self-help group under the supervision of District Nehru Youth Centres.

Published: 28th April 2021 05:41 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To provide real-time information and awareness regarding Covid prevention activities and facilitate online registration for vaccination, Nehru Youth Centres will set up 1,500 help desks across the state for the public, informed K Kunhammed, State Director, Nehru Youth Centre. The decision to set up help desks was announced at the webinar organised by Nehru Youth Centre to increase involvement of youth clubs in Covid prevention activities. 

The help desks will function under the guidelines issued by the district administration, health department and local self-help group under the supervision of District Nehru Youth Centres. In the first phase, help desks will be set up in 100 youth clubs in each district. Later, it will be extended to all organisations affiliated to Nehru Youth Centres. 

The director of health department RL Saritha said that the volunteers should work in collaboration with the rapid response team formed at the ward level.The webinar was attended by the director of health department, additional director, Nehru Youth Centre- state director and district youth officers.

