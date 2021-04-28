Inside your mind

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Artist Yamini Mohan’s works are a study of human emotions, many a time, her own. She deeply explores the emotions and the anatomy of humankind in detail through charcoal. The artist says she has been exploring and experimenting with the medium for some time now and it is one of her favourites.

“The subject always happen to be human figures and emotions. It is simultaneously the subject of the artwork and as the object of that presentation. How strongly can I express emotions has always been a part of my experiments,” she says. Yamini is not new to the world of art. Both her parents were famous were artists and teachers.

At Lokame Thravadu, she has displayed a series named ‘You are in Me’ — a total of 15 works, including two old works that were part of the series ‘What Will They Think?’. “Be it lust, or pain, they are in everyone, not just in you or me,” she explains. She intends her charcoal drawings to be an honest mirror to her own emotions.

Find her works at William Goodaker and Sons