Kalady varsity faces another allegation of backdoor appoinment

Express News Service

KOCHI: Allegations of backdoor appointments at the Kalady Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit (SSUS) refuse to die down, with yet another such claim being brought to public attention on Tuesday.

Calling out university Vice-Chancellor (VC) Dharmaraj Adat for favouritism, a member of the scrutiny committee and governor’s nominee in the Syndicate has alleged that appointments in the Department of Sanskrit were being made in complete violation of UGC norms.

Earlier this year, the varsity had to face a volley of questions over the alleged out-of-the-way appointments it had made to departments including Malayalam. “The VC ignored the recommendations by the scrutiny panel while making the appointments,” said P C Murali Madhavan.

“Even during selecting candidates for the lecturer posts in the Sanskrit General course, the VC sent interview call letters only to those he favoured. If one conducts an in-depth probe, it will become clear that violations have taken place from the time the vacancy notification was issued,” Murali said, adding he was ridiculed and sidelined when he tried to take a stand against the violation.

However, Adat refuted Murali’s allegations and branded them as trumped-up charges with the intention of malice. “Time and again, we have been stressing that all appointments were made as per UGC regulations,” he said. Questioning Murali’s qualifications, the VC called his claims the ramblings of a disgruntled person who lost his shot at being the VC. Meanwhile, Murali sent a letter to the VC declaring his decision to boycott the syndicate meeting called for Wednesday. In his letter, Murali pointed out that he was forced to go public because he was not allowed to express his dissent.