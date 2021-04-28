STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kalady varsity faces another allegation of backdoor appoinment

Allegations of backdoor appointments at the Kalady Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit (SSUS) refuse to die down, with yet another such claim being brought to public attention on Tuesday. 

Published: 28th April 2021 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: Allegations of backdoor appointments at the Kalady Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit (SSUS) refuse to die down, with yet another such claim being brought to public attention on Tuesday. 
Calling out university Vice-Chancellor (VC) Dharmaraj Adat for favouritism, a member of the scrutiny committee and governor’s nominee in the Syndicate has alleged that appointments in the Department of Sanskrit were being made in complete violation of UGC norms.

Earlier this year, the varsity had to face a volley of questions over the alleged out-of-the-way appointments it had made to departments including Malayalam. “The VC ignored the recommendations by the scrutiny panel while making the appointments,” said P C Murali Madhavan.

“Even during selecting candidates for the lecturer posts in the Sanskrit General course, the VC sent interview call letters only to those he favoured. If one conducts an in-depth probe, it will become clear that violations have taken place from the time the vacancy notification was issued,” Murali said, adding he was ridiculed and sidelined when he tried to take a stand against the violation.

However, Adat refuted Murali’s allegations and branded them as trumped-up charges with the intention of malice. “Time and again, we have been stressing that all appointments were made as per UGC regulations,” he said. Questioning Murali’s qualifications, the VC called his claims the ramblings of a disgruntled person who lost his shot at being the VC. Meanwhile, Murali sent a letter to the VC declaring his decision to boycott the syndicate meeting called for Wednesday. In his letter, Murali pointed out that he was forced to go public because he was not allowed to express his dissent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
backdoor appointment
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
Double masking or N95 mask must to keep mutant variants at bay
Life in extremistan: Managing both pandemic and panic
A healthcare worker helps a COVID-19 patient breathe through an oxygen cylinder. (Photo | ANI)
MP hospital’s smart management saves precious oxygen cylinders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
A nurse fills a syringe with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
One dose of Covid vaccine cuts household spread by up to 50%: UK study
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp