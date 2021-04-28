Kochi Corporation to set up 100 oxygen-supported beds

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Corporation has decided to set up 100 oxygen-supported beds at Samudrika Hall in Willington island as part of its efforts to strengthen the fight against Covid-19.The facility is being set up with the support of Cochin Port Trust. This was decided after a joint inspection by with mayor Anil Kumar, CPT chair M Beena.

The district administration will soon start the panel work for preparing the oxygen facility. “Once the oxygen supply is assured, the hospital will start functioning,” Mayor said.The Corporation is also supplying free food for Covid-19 patients and those who are under quarantine. The free food programme was launched five days ago and so far, the civic body has succeeded in distributing 16,800 food packets, twice a day to the patients.

Hibi’s help desk

Hibi Eden, MP, has launched a Covid-19 help desk for patients of his constituency. Those who require medicines can contact the helpline - 0484-3503177. Hibi is quarantined in his home after testing positive last week. “Only Covid-19 patients will be provided with the medicines through the help desk. It will be free for them,” said the MP.