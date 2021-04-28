STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kochi Corporation to set up 100 oxygen-supported beds

The Kochi Corporation has decided to set up 100 oxygen-supported beds at Samudrika Hall in Willington island as part of its efforts to strengthen the fight against Covid-19.

Published: 28th April 2021 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Health workers collecting swab at government hospital in Kochi. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)

Health workers collecting swab at government hospital in Kochi. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Corporation has decided to set up 100 oxygen-supported beds at Samudrika Hall in Willington island as part of its efforts to strengthen the fight against Covid-19.The facility is being set up with the support of Cochin Port Trust. This was decided after a joint inspection by with mayor Anil Kumar, CPT chair M Beena. 

The district administration will soon start the panel work for preparing the oxygen facility. “Once the oxygen supply is assured, the hospital will start functioning,” Mayor said.The Corporation is also supplying free food for Covid-19 patients and those who are under quarantine.   The free food programme was launched five days ago and so far, the civic body has succeeded in distributing 16,800 food packets, twice a day to the patients. 

Hibi’s help desk
Hibi Eden, MP, has launched a Covid-19 help desk for patients of his constituency. Those who require medicines can contact the helpline - 0484-3503177. Hibi is quarantined in his home after testing positive last week. “Only Covid-19 patients will be provided with the medicines through the help desk. It will be free for them,” said the MP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi Corporation oxygen COVID 19 second covid wave
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
Double masking or N95 mask must to keep mutant variants at bay
Life in extremistan: Managing both pandemic and panic
A healthcare worker helps a COVID-19 patient breathe through an oxygen cylinder. (Photo | ANI)
MP hospital’s smart management saves precious oxygen cylinders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
A nurse fills a syringe with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
One dose of Covid vaccine cuts household spread by up to 50%: UK study
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp