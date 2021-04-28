Rising Covid cases among cops a cause for concern

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Amid surging Covid-19 cases, the increase in the number of officers getting infected with the disease is causing a major concern for the police department. As per the data available with the rural and city police, nearly 96 officials are currently undergoing treatment for the viral disease in the district.

Unfortunately, a majority of them were infected while on duty.

As per the data, nearly 1,000 officers in the district tested positive for the virus. In the rural district alone, 450 officers were tested positive for the virus. In some cases, officers were detected as carriers of the virus after their family members tested positive for Covid-19.

“This is really a tough time for us. We are afraid of taking an accused into custody as most of them are infected with the virus. We are carrying out the enforcement drive under huge risk,” said a police officer on condition of anonymity.

Some of the police stations in the district are on the verge of closure due to Covid-19, he said. “Majority of officers in Kalloorkadu, Kodanad, Piravom and Angmaly police stations have tested positive for Covid. In one station, six of the 10 officers have tested positive. If the rest turn positive, the department will be forced to close the station,” the officer said.

According to him, the district administration has not yet decided to set up a dedicated CFLTC for the police officers.However, District Police Chief (Rural) K Karthick said steps have been taken to prevent the spread of Covid among officers. “We have asked all officers to use two masks and gloves while interacting with the public. Strict instruction has been given to use the PPE kit during inquest recording. We have also ensured proper supply of sanitisers, masks and gloves in all the police stations,” he said, adding that a temporary arrangement has been made in each station to receive and hear complaints.