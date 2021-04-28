STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Rising Covid cases among cops a cause for concern

Nearly 1K officers in dist have tested +ve so far, 96 under treatment

Published: 28th April 2021 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Police checking motorbike riders at High Court Junction on Tuesday | A Sanesh

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: Amid surging Covid-19 cases, the increase in the number of officers getting infected with the disease is causing a major concern for the police department. As per the data available with the rural and city police, nearly 96 officials are currently undergoing treatment for the viral disease in the district. 
Unfortunately, a majority of them were infected while on duty.

As per the data, nearly 1,000 officers in the district tested positive for the virus. In the rural district alone, 450 officers were tested positive for the virus. In some cases, officers were detected as carriers of the virus after their family members tested positive for Covid-19.

“This is really a tough time for us. We are afraid of taking an accused into custody as most of them are infected with the virus. We are carrying out the enforcement drive under huge risk,” said a police officer on condition of anonymity.

Some of the police stations in the district are on the verge of closure due to Covid-19, he said. “Majority of officers in Kalloorkadu, Kodanad, Piravom and Angmaly police stations have tested positive for Covid. In one station, six of the 10 officers have tested positive. If the rest turn positive, the department will be forced to close the station,” the officer said.

According to him, the district administration has not yet decided to set up a dedicated CFLTC for the police officers.However, District Police Chief (Rural) K Karthick said steps have been taken to prevent the spread of Covid among officers. “We have asked all officers to use two masks and gloves while interacting with the public. Strict instruction has been given to use the PPE kit during inquest recording. We have also ensured proper supply of sanitisers, masks and gloves in all the police stations,” he said, adding that a temporary arrangement has been made in each station to receive and hear complaints.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid cases COVID 19 police second covid wave
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
Double masking or N95 mask must to keep mutant variants at bay
Life in extremistan: Managing both pandemic and panic
A healthcare worker helps a COVID-19 patient breathe through an oxygen cylinder. (Photo | ANI)
MP hospital’s smart management saves precious oxygen cylinders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
A nurse fills a syringe with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
One dose of Covid vaccine cuts household spread by up to 50%: UK study
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp