Taskforce to check illicit alchohol flow

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The excise sleuths in Kochi received intel recently that two motorcycle-borne gangs were smuggling huge quantities of contraband to Aluva from Kochi. However, the gang managed an escape but was caught by the police team that was on duty enforcing Covid protocol. The officers intercepted one of the motorcycles, while enquiring the purpose of the journey.

Instantly, the rider on another two-wheeler, which was following the one that was being inspected, took another route and got away. Unfortunately, drugs escaped with them too. With liquor outlets and bars shutting down owing to the second wave of the pandemic, drug cartels are trying to take advantage of city residents. This makes locating them and curbing drug abuse hard. The excise officials suspect that drugs and illicit liquor continue to be smuggled despite a curfew being imposed in the city,

T A Ashok Kumar, the Deputy Excise Commissioner, said, the excise officials are on their toes to curb the flow of illicit liquor and drugs to the city, now that bars are closed. “We are carrying out a special drive and the vigil has been intensified,” he said.

Since liquor outlets are functioning at neighbouring states such as Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and also Mahe, there is a possibility of bootleggers smuggling liquor from these places to Kochi. The excise intelligence is also bracing for synthetic drugs that come in from other states into the district. “Toddy shops are permitted to sell toddy as a takeaway. However, there are possibilities of bootlegging and illicit brewing. Hence we have a heavy task during this time,” added Ashok Kumar.

According to the officers, youngsters who want to make easy money are getting into drug peddling now. The challenges in conducting raids during pandemic are also helping drug peddlers transport contraband without being noticed. Special task forces have been set up across the district within the jurisdictions of each excise range office. They will be coordinated by the control room set up at the divisional office at Kacheripady in Kochi.

