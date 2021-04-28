Traditional wears with a modern twist

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: For many, dressing up and looking one’s best at any function is as important as the joy of celebrating them. But many traditional attires for the women and young are very cumbersome to wear and manage. Off white saree with kasavu border, mural prints on the pallu, works that depict the festival on the blouse these have become quite old-school. Instead of recycycling these concepts, a Kochi-based boutique is inviting your focus to the many inspiring contemporary designs.

Cameella boutique released their new collection for youngsters who wants to look traditional with a mordern twist. The collection highlights contemporary styles by not breaking entirely from the classic wears. Layered ready-to-wear sarees, skirts paired with bohemian style tops, and long skirts with aqua-themed blouses are some of the fresh designs offered in the new collection.

“This year, we tried to bring a touche of nature to all the outfits. The ready-to-wear saree and blouse are styled with floral prints, elephant prints for bohemian tops and aqua theme for the kasavu tops. The collection is mainly focused on the young crowd,” says Kamila Kasim, the owner of the boutique. To keep up with the tradition, the colour palette is mostly off-white and gold.

The layered ready-to-wear saree is the newest member in the fit collection. The shimmery off-white georgette material has been given a touch of gold sequins, along with pearl hangings, on its munthaani. The floral blouse also has pearl hangings to match the saree. The bohemian tops come in ari embroidery, in many colours like green, yellow, blue, and coffee brown. They can be easily paired with their tussar skirts.

“We have purposefully avoided prints or works that depict the festival to give the customers the liberty to wear these contemporary outfits on several other traditional occasions,” says Kamila. You can buy their collection and wear it for any festivals for the year. They offer a modern chic look without completely breaking off from the traditional.