STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Traditional wears with a modern twist

Cameella boutique has released its new collection. Their basket offers a modern twist to many evergreen traditional looks that especially appeals to youngsters who prefer the chic look

Published: 28th April 2021 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Mahima Anna Jacob
Express News Service

KOCHI: For many, dressing up and looking one’s best at any function is as important as the joy of celebrating them. But many traditional attires for the women and young are very cumbersome to wear and manage. Off white saree with kasavu border, mural prints on the pallu, works that depict the festival on the blouse these have become quite old-school. Instead of recycycling these concepts, a Kochi-based boutique is inviting your focus to the many inspiring contemporary designs. 

Cameella boutique released their new collection for youngsters who wants to look traditional with a mordern twist. The collection highlights contemporary styles by not breaking entirely from the classic wears.  Layered ready-to-wear sarees, skirts paired with bohemian style tops, and long skirts with aqua-themed blouses are some of the fresh designs offered in the new collection.

“This year, we tried to bring a touche of nature to all the outfits. The ready-to-wear saree and blouse are styled with floral prints, elephant prints for bohemian tops and aqua theme for the kasavu tops. The collection is mainly focused on the young crowd,” says Kamila Kasim, the owner of the boutique. To keep up with the tradition, the colour palette is mostly off-white and gold. 

The layered ready-to-wear saree is the newest member in the fit collection. The shimmery off-white georgette material has been given a touch of gold sequins, along with pearl hangings, on its munthaani. The floral blouse also has pearl hangings to match the saree. The bohemian tops come in ari embroidery, in many colours like green, yellow, blue, and coffee brown. They can be easily paired with their tussar skirts. 

“We have purposefully avoided prints or works that depict the festival to give the customers the liberty to wear these contemporary outfits on several other traditional occasions,” says Kamila. You can buy their collection and wear it for any festivals for the year. They offer a modern chic look without completely breaking off from the traditional.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
Double masking or N95 mask must to keep mutant variants at bay
Life in extremistan: Managing both pandemic and panic
A healthcare worker helps a COVID-19 patient breathe through an oxygen cylinder. (Photo | ANI)
MP hospital’s smart management saves precious oxygen cylinders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
A nurse fills a syringe with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
One dose of Covid vaccine cuts household spread by up to 50%: UK study
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp