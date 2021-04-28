World of Demons: A sport made for Apple

Anusha Ganapathi By

Express News Service

KOCHI: World of Demons plays like the most successful story arc of a long-running anime series. The game is developed by PlatinumGames, who also created Nier:Automata and Bayonetta. Unsurprisingly, the game excels in its hack-and-slash action graphics.

It falls just short of Platinum’s typical character action genre. The game is well-built, and I enjoyed playing WoD; considering that it was made for Apple Arcade. Much like an employee overcompensating ahead of a performance review, Apple expanded its Arcade catalogue of games before its latest announcement.

If not for my trained eye spotting an aesthetic thumbnail, I might have completely missed playing WoD, with its beautiful woodblock-print inspired graphics. Steeped in Japanese folklore, the game tracks Onimaru, who is determined to defeat the most powerful oni that exists: ‘Shuten Doji’.

The game is optimised for mobile devices, and one may assume that depth is limited. One would be right, but only for the first 10 minutes of gameplay where Onimaru can only attack, or dodge. WoD is best played when you pair a console with your screen. Pro: World of Demons is available. Con: World of Demons is only available on Apple. 5/7.