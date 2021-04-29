STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A winning batter tale

Anbumathi Jeevan’s journey started with few packets sold around Mattancherry, Kochi. Now, she is a small business owner who employs four women

Published: 29th April 2021 05:37 AM

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: It is a success story that any enterprising woman can adopt, provided she has grit and determination. Anbumathi Jeevan has oodles of it and the result is a business venture that today serves up around 500 packets of idli and dosa batter in Kochi. The 56-year-old has found a means to earn a livelihood not only for herself but also for other women.

“I started the idli and dosa batter business back in 2005,” says Anbumathi who employs five women. The decision to start a business, however, wasn’t a sudden one, she says. “My husband had an oil business. But due to various reasons, it was running on loss. Also, his health was deteriorating. So, I thought of doing something to help out,” said Anbumathi.

It had to be something she could do on her own and would require minimal investment. “Since the idlis and dosas I make at home were always well appreciated, I thought of turning that into a business opportunity,” said Anbumathi. She started her business with the help of the small 3kg wet grinder in her kitchen. “At first, I began with around eight packets and was selling them to people around Mattancherry,” said Anbumathi who used to do the marketing, manufacturing and packaging of the product by herself initially. “Now I have three grinders that can churn out 80 kg of batter every day,” she said. 

According to her, over the years, the business had picked up and she has been selling 500 packets daily. “As the business picked up, I decided to employ staff to help me out. I selected women who were in dire need of a job,” said Anbumathi. 

However, the pandemic made a dent in her business. “Covid forced me to reduce production by half. I don’t want to take risks,” she said. Anbumathi said she would like to expand provided she gets a marketing manager. “I can’t go around marketing the product,” she quipped.

