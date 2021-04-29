Electronic items stored in godown at Pallimukku gutted

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A major fire broke out at an electronic goods godown situated in a three-storey building at Electronics Street near Pallimukku in the city on Wednesday. According to Fire and Rescue Services officials, the fire occurred around 12.25pm above the second floor of Al Ameen building and the electronic items stored in the godown were completely gutted. However, the exact loss has not been assessed yet.

The timely intervention of Fire and Rescue Service personnel stopped the fire from spreading to nearby buildings. Five fire tenders from Club Road and Gandhi Nagar fire stations rushed to the spot and put out the fire.Later, seven units from Mattancherry, Tripunithura, Thrikkakara and Aluva joined the operation.

“About 60 personnel took part in the operation. The fire was brought under control after one-and-a- half-hour-long effort,” said a fire and rescue services official.Thick smoke billowed out of the building which hindered the fire fighting job. Electrical short circuit is suspected to have triggered the fire. However, the exact cause of the blaze could be ascertained only after a detailed probe, officials added. A team of officials from the electoral inspectorate will conduct an examination at the building on Thursday.