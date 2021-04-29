STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sankaracharya varsity syndicate condemns member’s statements

However, Muraleemadhavan in his reply to the said resolution termed it as something of no value.

Published: 29th April 2021 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2021 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The tirade and accusations about bending of rules concerning faculty postings at Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit at Kalady continued on Wednesday too with syndicate member P C Muraleemadhavan taking strong exception to Vice-Chancellor Dharmaraj Adat’s statement that he was making accusations since he was disgruntled about not getting the VC’s chair. 

According to Muraleemadhavan, it was a personal attack on him. “That was very poorly said,” he added. “Instead of giving a reply to the points raised by me regarding the irregularities in faculty appointments, the VC resorted to insulting me,” he said. He said, he has reached this position through hard work and not with the help of any political backing per se. 

Meanwhile, the syndicate meeting which was held on Wednesday passed a resolution condemning the statements made by Muraleemadhavan. In the resolution, which was presented by D Salimkumar, the syndicate members strongly protested the actions of Muraleemadhavan and entrusted the Vice-Chancellor with the authority to take appropriate action in this regard. 

However, Muraleemadhavan in his reply to the said resolution termed it as something of no value. “This is the second resolution that the syndicate has passed against me. If this is to continue, I will be forced to take reciprocatory actions,” he added.

