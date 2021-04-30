Man held for running fake recruitment agency

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Alappuzha police have busted another job scam by arresting a person who ran a bogus recruitment agency in Palarivattom and promised jobs in the Indian Army.Venmoni police on Wednesday arrested Santhosh Kumar, 46, of Valakom near Kottarakara based on complaints from three job aspirants who paid him more than Rs 8 lakh.

“We are yet to confirm his claims that he is a retired Army officer. We suspect he has swindled over `3 crore from close to 100 people. He claimed he worked as a colonel and that he has influence in Army Recruitment Board. He dressed and behaved like a high-ranking officer to dupe job seekers,” a police officer said.

The accused even conducted written examination and physical tests at his offices in Palarivattom and Mangaluru. “To convince those who gave him money, he even sent recruitment letters with a fake seal of one Colonel Raj Mannar, Army Recruitment Office, Mangaluru. After his arrest, we expect more people to file complaints against him,” the officer said.