Perfect OK

K P Naisal’s innocent video recording went viral last year, where he explains the menu at a Covid quarantine facility. This year, content creator Ashwin Bhaskar gave it a wholesome twist

Published: 30th April 2021 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: When the world is clearly not going ‘perfectly okay’, Ashwin Bhaskar and K P Naisal’s collaboration might make everything a little better for you. A week ago, the 27-year-old audio engineer from Malappuram jazzed up the ‘perfect ok’ video of Kozhikode native Naisal. Last year, the clip where the latter talks about the Kerala Government quarantine facilities to his friend had gone viral.

Ashwin Bhaskar revived the video as a trending track adding rhythm and electronic elements, and a loop of him whistling in tune. The two-minute ‘perfect ok’ video has garnered around 1.5 million views on Ashwin’s YouTube channel and has received positive comments from celebrities, including Jayasurya, Joju George. The budding audio engineer has been uploading several such fashion clips on his channel featuring even digital stars like Pala Saji.

“I came to know about this particular form of composition from a trending video by YouTuber Mayur Jumani this year. He edited out a scene from the movie Kabhi Kushi Kabhi Gham featuring Kajol. When I saw this, I told my parents that even I could this. Soon, I produced a Lofi dialogue with beats of a scene from the Malayalam movie, Chronic Bachelor. That was the beginning,” says Ashwin.

As most of his videos started getting noticed, many followers suggested he work on the ‘perfect ok’ video. “As I listened to the video several times, the part where he says, ‘tun and the tan and kon and back’, gave me an interesting groove to work with, which I later developed,” said Ashwin. When asked if the viewers would get another collaboration with Naisal, Ashwin says, “An idea is in the pipeline, I shared it with Naisal and we are waiting for the right time.”

Comments

