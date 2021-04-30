TPR in Ernakulam among highest in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With a test positivity rate of 27.95 per cent, the Covid situation in Ernakulam district remains alarming. Health officials said the district has one of the highest TPRs in the state. The number of active cases has crossed 47,000, and nearly 88 per cent of the hospital beds are filled with Covid patients, said health officials. On Wednesday, the TPR stood at 29.73 per cent with 5,287 Covid cases reported. On Thursday, the district recorded 5,369 positive cases, while recoveries stood at 1,293.

“The high TPR is a concern but we are conducting as many as tests to bring down the numbers within the next week. The cases are increasing due to the presence of mutants. In the initial phase of the second wave, there will be fewer recoveries. It will take another two weeks for the recoveries to go up,” said a health official.

As of Wednesday, a total of 8,20,012 got vaccinated. Till Tuesday, 6,76,528 received the first dose and 1,43,484 took the second dose. The vaccine stocks stood at 20,000 doses on Tuesday. “More vaccine doses are expected to arrive in the coming days. So far 122 vaccination centres have been set up,” said a health official. To ensure constant oxygen supply in the district, the district administration has started the ‘oxygen war room’ on Thursday. According to district collector S Suhas, the war room will be able to coordinate the oxygen availability and supply it in the district to those required. Also, to facilitate hospital admissions and treatment for Covid, patients shifting control room has been set up. It will be operated from Kaloor metro station building.

Meanwhile, out of the total number of persons who tested positive, 5217 infected through local transmission. Sources of infection of 143 persons could not be traced. As many as five healthcare workers also tested positive. Meanwhile, 36 migrant workers tested positive as well. A total of 47,926 patients are undergoing treatment for Covid in the district. As many as 39,739 patients are being treated at their homes. And 1,500 patients are being treated at various private hospitals in the district.