Accused-turned-approver in actor assault case teams up with gang stealing cars in Kochi

The gang took away a car and three pet dogs of a Cheranalloor resident following an altercation over the financial dealings related to the sale of a car. 

Published: 02nd August 2021 01:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 01:52 AM   |  A+A-

The police arrested Anitha Mathew, of Panangad, in the case on charges of dacoity.

The police arrested Anitha Mathew, of Panangad, in the case on charges of dacoity. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The arrest of a woman on Saturday night has unravelled a dacoity operation in the city by a five-member gang that included Vishnu, an accused-turned-approver in the sensational actor assault case. The gang took away a car and three pet dogs of a Cheranalloor resident following an altercation over the financial dealings related to the sale of a car. 

The gang left with the vehicle after assaulting the victim. The police arrested Anitha Mathew, of Panangad, in the case on charges of dacoity. Vishnu was arrested on July 30 after he failed to appear before the trial court in the actor assault case, while three others charged in the dacoity case have absconded, the police said. It is learnt the gang was into taking cars on rent and reselling it in the black market.

Anitha was the person who used to take vehicles on rent. There are other criminal cases pending against her, the police said. The Cheranalloor police registered a case of dacoity following a complaint on July 10. “All accused will be arrested soon. Vishnu’s arrest will be recorded in the case,” said Cheranalloor Police Inspector Vipin Kumar.

Vishnu had allegedly helped Pulsar Suni, the main accused in the actor assault case, by arranging a mobile phone and a SIM card when he was imprisoned in the Kakkanad jail.

