Farmers in Kochi aiming to harvest 15,000 tonnes of vegetables for Onam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As the flowering creepers of vegetables like cowpea, yellow cucumber, pumpkin, ash gourd and snake gourd nod their heads in the soft breeze, farmers in the district are hoping for a bumper crop for Onam. Though heavy rain is a matter of worry, farmers are keeping their fingers crossed and hoping for the best.

Farmers Mohan Mathai and Abraham Baby at Thiruvaniyur are growing a wide variety of vegetables on their plots of land. “Of course, the dark clouds get our heart rates up. But we firmly believe that the rain gods won’t wreak havoc this time around,” they said. Nearly all farmers are growing vegetables with an eye on the Onam market when the demand becomes very high. However, Isaac of Monipally, fears if the supposed third Covid wave happens right at the time of Onam, their entire effort will go down the drain.

According to the district agriculture office, the aim is to harvest around 15,000 tonnes of vegetables for Onam. “The project is being implemented under the Oru Muram Pachakari scheme as a part of the 100-day programmes of the state government,” said officials.

The department further lauded the efforts of farmers who are working hard to make the government’s dream of making organic, pesticide-free vegetables available for the people.

According to Sini Santhosh of Varapuzha, every person interested in cultivating vegetables, be it on the small area of land in their backyards or the terraces, are being given all help by the agriculture department. “I am growing okra, tomato, brinjal, sponge gourd, snake gourd and green chillies in grow bags on my terrace garden. I get enough amounts of veggies for household use and also to distribute among the neighbours and relatives,” she said.