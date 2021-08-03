STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Biggest private vessel from Kerala to set sail soon

While starting his career as a painter during his pre-degree days, Bolgatty-based Nishyjith K John didn’t know what the future holds for him.

Published: 03rd August 2021 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: While starting his career as a painter during his pre-degree days, Bolgatty-based Nishyjith K John didn’t know what the future holds for him. Sifting through construction works and as a sales representative of HMT watches, he went on to become a cruise vessel manufacturer. After building five vessels of international standard, the 45-year-old has reached half-way mark to launch his sixth, the biggest private cruise vessel ever constructed in Kerala.

“With the support of my friends, I started the business 19 years ago by renting a boat. By reinvesting the turnover into a business under Neo Classic Cruise & Tours Pvt Ltd, I built more boats later. It’s our sixth party vessel. All of them are designed and developed by us,” he said.The party vessel, approved by Indian Register of Shipping, is being built at Ramanthuruth in Vallarpadam with the help of 45 workers. 

“It has been a couple of difficult years. Starting from demonetisation to Covid, were too many challenges, there was no dearth of a challenges for us. I am proud that even during the pandemic, we managed to distribute salary to all our staff,” Nishyjith said.While many tour promoters are depending on vessels imported, he has constructed all of his cruises using indigenous materials. Years of planning went into the latest one on the lot. 

“We have been thinking of building a bigger vessel for the past five years. The construction began in March 2020. But Covid and the subsequent lockdowns have severely affected our plans. Still, we completed the structural work. With the installation of the engine and other necessary parts, we are planning to launch the vessel within the next four months,” he said.

Nishyjith is busy developing a trusted brand. “Since I don’t have anything to keep as collateral, all of these boats were made without any loans. Still, we could proudly say we built Kerala’s first private deep-sea tourist boat 11 years ago. Starting with different crew messes to DJ parties, we have been providing a good experience for customers over the years at a normal rate. Besides, our years of experience in vessel construction has also won the confidence of the officials as well,” he said.

Though the Covid situation is delaying the opening up of tourism sector, he is optimistic it will be back to normal soon. “Families and school trips are our major targets and with vaccination on the rise, we will be able to get some revenue by end of this year. We are pinning our hopes on the government to regain the lost ground,” he added.

GOVT AID CAN DO WONDERS
Nishyjith says small support from the government can do wonders for the industry. “All my vessels were built without any government support. With the impact of Covid, the situation has become very grim. Through financial support, we can build international-standard vessels in future,” said Nishyjith, who’s busy building a 50m long, 11m wide ship.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala private vessel
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka, just a small tick away from Covid third wave: Renowned epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu
From left, Belgium's Arthur Anne-Marie Thierry de Sloover, John-John Dominique M Dohmen, and Cedric Daniel Andre Charlier celebrate after winning their men's hockey semi-final match. (Photo | AP)
Men's hockey: India's dream of Olympic gold remains unfulfilled, lose 2-5 to Belgium
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, stunning three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who made it happen in Tokyo with the odds stacked against them. (Photo | AP and Twitter)
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp